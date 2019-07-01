Mon | Jul 1, 2019

'Garbage'...Former US Ambassador to Ja defends Kamala Harris against race critic

Published:Monday | July 1, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Former United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, addressing the launch of the Small Business Development Centre Model in Jamaica on January 23, 2015 – Ricardo Makyn photo

Former United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, has defended presidential hopeful American-Jamaican, Senator Kamala Harris, who has faced online attacks about her race.

“As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris said during last Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate.

She spoke of her experience growing up black, recalling a story about neighbours who wouldn’t let their children play with Harris and her sister because of the colour of their skin.

That’s when she was attacked on Twitter by a conservative provocateur Ali Alexander for not being an “American black”.

“She is half Indian and half Jamaican,” Alexander wrote.

“She is a brown woman. I'm not going to rob her of anything but I will not allow her to rob my people and our history.”

Moreno, in a post on Twitter, hit back at Alexander, calling his criticisms against Harris "garbage".

Lily Adams, the campaign communications director for Harris, dismissed the attacksObama was born in Hawaii.

Harris, 54, was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who were both immigrants.

She has directly confronted critics before who have questioned her black heritage, her record incarcerating minorities as a prosecutor, and marrying a white man.

- Jerome Reynolds

