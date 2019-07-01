Gloria Henry gets third term as BPIAJ boss

Western Bureau:

Businesswoman Gloria Henry was unanimously elected to serve a third consecutive term as president of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) at its sixth annual general meeting (AGM), which was held in Montego Bay on Thursday.

The AGM of the seven-year-old BPIAJ served the dual purpose of electing officers to serve in the next administrative year, which starts in July, and discussing the association’s activities going forward.

In thanking the members of the BPIAJ for their continued support, Henry, who is a reservoir of knowledge in the sector, said the new board will be meeting shortly to develop plans for the new year.

“As a board, we will meet in less than a month to develop our strategic plan for the administrative year; but as a president, I am very keen on advancing initiatives that will engage the various stakeholders, thereby increasing our visibility and raising the profile of the industry,” said Henry.

“As an industry, we are aware that notions exist that are not a true reflection of the industry. We want to promote the idea that the BPO industry is not just call centres and that the BPO sector is part of a global services sector, representing a variety of services in a global marketplace,” added Henry.

Each year, the BPIAJ holds an election of officers at its AGM. The membership elects officers from a slate of nominees, initially nominated by members and vetted by the executive committee in advance of the election to ensure a fair representation of the membership and skills. Nominations are also encouraged and allowed from the floor at the AGM.

The newly elected board, which reflects a mix of sizes and types of outsourcing firms, along with key partners and developers, will officially take office on July 1, the start of the association’s administrative year.

The newly elected board reads as follows:

- Anand Biradar, vice-president and business head, Hinduja Global Solutions.

- Olivia Leigh Campbell, project manager, Sutherland Global Services

- Egbert von Frankenberg, CEO, Knightfox App Design.

Re-elected BPIAJ board of directors include:

- Mark Kerr Jarrett, managing director, Barnett Tech Park.

- Nigel Thomas, director (CARE Operations), CIMPRESS Jamaica (formerly Vistaprint).

- Wayne Sinclair, managing director, National Credit Adjusters.

- Lynda Langford, country ­director, Conduent Jamaica.

- Debra Fraser, CEO, Caribbean HR Solutions.

- Andrew Fazio, director of BPO and hospitality, Cable & Wireless Business.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation, represented by Regional Manager Conrad Robinson, remains an ex officio member of the BPIAJ board.

The BPIAJ is the national representative advocacy body for the information, and communications technology/business process outsourcing entities. The ICT/BPO association was established in July 2012. The association currently has 72 members and is expanding its membership to include service providers to the industry from the various sectors.