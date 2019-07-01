NHF gets ISO certification for fourth consecutive cycle

The National Health Fund (NHF) obtained a three-year renewal of the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 quality management certification, demonstrating that the organisation has maintained high standards of quality among its processes and systems and has therefore met all relevant ISO 9000:2015 requirements.

During the recent recertification assessment conducted by the National Certification Body of Jamaica, the NHF expanded its scope to include the dispensing processes, resulting in four of its Drug Serv pharmacies located at the Mandeville Regional, Kingston Public and Port Maria hospitals, as well as the Greater Portmore Health Centre Pharmacy, attaining ISO certification.

“I am extremely proud of the NHF team for demonstrating compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 and achieving certification. Being certified means our customers, staff, suppliers and other interested parties can be confident that NHF is committed to quality, safety, reliability and outstanding customer service,” said Everton Anderson, CEO, NHF.

He said the renewed ISO 9001:2015 certification “sends a strong message that the NHF is not resting on past successes. Whenever those we serve see the NHF brand, they can be assured that we are continuously striving to improve our operations and efficiency to serve them better”.

NHF received its first ISO certification in February 2005 and has since maintained service excellence in key areas of its operations, including the Pharmaceutical Division, which comprising the operations of its warehouse, is responsible for the proper storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals. This translates into products and services being offered to customers at an internationally acceptable standard.

Quality Assurance Manager Audriana Sinclair said the NHF “is committed to continuous improvement and development of all its processes to benefit its customers”.

The ISO certification, which is endorsed by the National Certification Body of Jamaica, is the world’s most recognised quality management standard and is designed to help organisations meet the expectations and needs of their customers.