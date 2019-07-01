Steve Lyston | Loyalty and value: Keys to success

The world’s way and God’s way of looking at loyalty are different. The world only shows loyalty if there is a benefit attached to it. For God, loyalty has nothing to do with any benefits attached.

Lamentations 3:22-24 says, “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness. “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “Therefore I hope in Him!”

The Loyal Person

When someone is loyal, their own interests become secondary and they are willing to put their own goals and objectives on hold to allow someone else to succeed. Many say they are loyal to their nation, but are they willing to take a pay cut in the interest of their nation? Loyalty is about being faithful and devoted to someone/something. A person who is with one company or leader but promotes and supports a different company/leader in every other area is not loyal. They willing receive from you, but support others instead. Would we collect food from Burger King and pay KFC for it?

One who is not loyal is not faithful. Furthermore, there can be no stability or trust in that person. Never trust a person who is not loyal to their leader/organisation. There are some people who are loyal only to money and accolades. Do you think they will be loyal to you when the power shifts?

Loyalty should not be based on what can be gained in a relationship or whether a person likes you or not. True loyalty comes without condition. Be loyal to God first, and to your country, your leader, and your relationships. Loyalty is not just a word, it is a lifestyle that you ought to choose.

There are those who say they are loyal to God – but are unfaithful in their service to Him, in seeking Him, in their giving unto Him – and walk away when they don’t get what they want from Him. Being loyal to God means you respect His position/decision on a matter, and also that you will follow His principles and instructions on an issue.

Even where a person and their leader/boss have a falling out, they must remain loyal in confidentiality. Confidentiality is a principle connected to our moral ­values and if we do away with that, then it compromises our morals and taints our motives. Look at Saul and David.

Value

Value is defined as “the degree of worth (we place on someone/something); that which is desirable and worthy of esteem for its own sake; to think highly of or esteem highly.” So, by man’s own definition, it is safe to say that man cannot get the full benefits of God if they don’t value or honour Him in any way.

Place Value On You

You will never go to the next level if you continue to believe that what others have/possess is better than anything you have. You must believe in what God has given you. Sometimes the people around you will not value what you have; we must find the people who want us or want what we have to offer. Be willing to work with the few who believe in what you have to offer and are ready to work with you. There are many times when people will want what you have but don’t put any value on you. A person cannot receive from you until they begin to value you.

Value is about respect and honour. Who you choose to value will determine the level of your prosperity. Many times, people will say they love you while they refuse to honour you. Recognise that someone can be following you or associate with you, but have no intention of establishing you. Ultimately, they are with you to establish themselves and move on. This is why many will sabotage their own leaders. They are willing to allow their leaders to get a bad name/rating so that they can look good and seize the opportunity to rise. That is a vulture mentality and it is very common – in every sector. Sadly, people oftentimes overlook the pearls and gold among them, and search outside instead.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.