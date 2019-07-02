Growth & Jobs | Manufacturers seek to increase exports to regional markets

Seven Jamaican manufacturers and suppliers of food, personal care and irrigation products are currently a part of a trade mission to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at increasing exports to regional markets.

The engagement, led by executives of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Manufacturers’ and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), started yesterday and is scheduled to end on Thursday, and will see local suppliers engaging Trinidadian stakeholders and producers.

The participating entities are Caribbean Cream Limited, Crafton Holdings Limited, Continental Baking Company, Sankhard Company Limited, Seprod Limited, Wisynco, and Isratech Jamaica Limited.

Manager for JAMPRO’s Agribusiness Department, Marlene Porter, said the mission is intended to generate trade leads and present the opportunity for Jamaican entities to better understand the Trinidadian market and forge relationships with stakeholders there.

Porter noted that yesterday’s mission began with an opening ceremony attended by Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador Arthur Williams, who brought greetings.

On day two, the local group will go into the marketplace to visit supermarkets, stores, and pharmacies to examine and observe market consumption and trade patterns.

“So going in the trade will allow the group to get a good understanding of the market, to see what is happening for the competition in the area of packaging, and to get a sense of what the new trends are,” the manager said.

On July 4, the group will participate in Trinidad’s annual Trade and Investment Convention, the region’s largest business-to-business event for manufacturers, service providers, buyers, distributors, financial institutions and investors from around the world to meet and conduct business.

“This will give our delegation a good opportunity to meet with the suppliers and exhibitors to find out more about what is happening in the market, and to get some good leads and opportunities from this walk-through at this show,” Porter pointed out.

The manager explained that the trade mission will allow the local producers and suppliers to increase their presence across Caribbean markets and bridge the trade gap between Jamaica and the rest of the region.