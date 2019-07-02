Growth & Jobs | Young HR specialist hails labour market system

One young beneficiary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS) has hailed the initiative for positioning her for a rewarding career.

Daysia-Gay White, who is a graduate of The Mico University College, said she was referred to the online employment portal through the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). She was placed on PATH while attending the then Trench Town High School.

After leaving The Mico, White benefited from training via LMIS to prepare her for the workplace, before being placed on work/internship at IBEX Global Jamaica, where she is now employed as a human resource (HR) specialist.

White, who was speaking at the recent launch of the LMIS’s mobile application at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, said she is thankful for the opportunity, noting that she plans to do advanced training.

She is encouraging others to make use of the ­facility, noting that “it will place them on the right path”.

“The programme (LMIS) has helped me in my holistic development and I am sure that it can help other persons,” she added.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Manager at IBEX Global Jamaica, Meisha McDonald, said White “has grown tremendously” since she joined the company over two years ago.

“Froman HR administrator, she is now an HR specialist, and she has been doing tremendously well,” she noted.

McDonald said that the LMIS is a “good programme,” and is advising more young people to access the benefits in order to “chart their future.”

“Reach out to the ministry, ask questions and positive things will happen,” she said.

To register with the LMIS, persons may visit lmis.gov.jm or download the mobile application from the Google Play Store. The app will soon be available for Apple devices.

The objectives of the LMIS are to disseminate labour market intelligence; provide easier access to employment opportunities; provide a wide range of information on past, current and prospective economic conditions and job availability; and facilitate equity in the labour market by providing support and assistance to the unemployed and special groups, such as the disabled, aged and the youth.