Alleged rogue cop to be transferred from JDF headquarters

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

Arrangements are being made for alleged rogue cop Corporal Ramone Scott to be transferred from Up Park Camp, the headquarters of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), to a police lock up.

The decision comes after attorney-at-law, Althea Grant, who is representing Scott, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, and the police agreed that there was no reason for the accused to remain there.

The issue first arose on Tuesday after Grant said she was unclear about why Scott was moved from the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine to the JDF headquarters.

According to her, she was not officially informed about his removal.

Her client and his co-accused Corporal Kirk Fraser were set to appear before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, but the matter could not proceed as Scott was not taken to court.

The policemen are charged in relation to the April 28 shooting incident in Chedwin Park, St Catherine which led to the deaths of a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and two civilians.

Presiding judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick asked why the accused was being held at Up Park Camp and why he was not brought to court.

Unable to get answers, Lawrence-Beswick made an order for the court to be furnished with an explanation by today.

Relocation explained

Addressing the court this morning, the DPP explained that Scott was placed at the JDF headquarters due to security concerns.

She told the court that the request to relocate him was made by Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, in a letter addressed to Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, after concerns were raised by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

In the letter, a list of persons authorised to visit Scott was included.

On the matter of Scott’s absence from court, Llewellyn said that the JDF was not aware when he was to return to court.

But, Grant counteracted saying that a letter was sent to the relevant persons informing them that two individuals would be retrieving Scott to bring him to court on Tuesday.

The DPP said it seemed that there was a communication breakdown.

Scott and Fraser are charged with three counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and one count each of murder, manslaughter and shooting with intent.

