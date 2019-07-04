Man hospitalised following collision in St Thomas

The driver of a Iwatec motor truck remains hospitalised with broken bones following a two-vehicle collision last night along the Pamphret main road in St Thomas.

It is reported that about 9 o' clock he was travelling in a westerly direction along the road when the driver of a Leyland truck, who was travelling in the opposite direction, reportedly lost control and slammed into his vehicle.

The driver of the Iwatec truck had to be cut from the badly-damaged vehicle by firefighters.

He was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police say the driver of the Leyland truck was warned for prosecution.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.