Third person freed in Uchence Wilson gang trial

Judith Johnson, who was accused of being a member of the Uchence Wilson Gang, was today freed after the prosecution dropped its case.

A witness had testified that Johnson received and sold stolen items in connection with the gang.

But, the matter against her came to a halt today at the resumption of the trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after the crown indicated that it did not have sufficient evidence to proceed.

As a result, Johnson, who was charged with the offence of being a member of a criminal organisation, was then freed by the judge.

She is the third person to be freed in the case following Monday’s release of Shadday Beckford and Junior Rose.

Uchence Wilson and his 20 alleged gang members are being tried for various breaches of the so-called anti-gang law for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2017.

They are also being tried for breaches of the Firearms Act.

