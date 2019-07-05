Contractor held in $15 million ganja bust granted bail

Darrian Dawkins, the St Thomas haulage contractor who was alleged held with $15 million worth of ganja last month, has been offered $500,000 bail.

Bail was granted today by parish judge Sanchia Sharon in the St Thomas Parish Court.

The application was made by his attorney Ian Davis.

The court also made an order for the release of motor truck Dawkins was driving following an application by attorney-at-law Stephanie Stone on behalf of the owner.

The vehicle was released on a bond of $1,500,000.00

Dawkins is to return to court on September 13.

The police reported that Dawkins was driving the truck along the Albion main road on June 24 when the vehicle was intercepted during a joint operation with members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

The police further reported that 69 knitted bags containing compressed ganja were taken from the truck.

The drugs and the truck were immediately seized and the driver arrested.

He was later charged.

