Hanover cop accused of raping 15-year-old denied bail

Hanover police constable 22-year-old Akeil Maxwell who is charged with the rape of a 15-year-old remandee has been denied bail.

Maxwell was refused bail by senior parish judge Sheron Barnes pending the result of a DNA test when he appeared in Lucea Parish Court today.

He was remanded and ordered to return to court on Tuesday, July 9.

The allegations are that the young girl was remanded by the Hanover Family Court at the station when during the early hours of June 20 the constable went to the holding area and fondled her breast.

It is further alleged that he then entered the holding cell and had sex with her.

The child allegedly made a report to another cop later that day when she was being transported to a place of safety in Kingston.

Attorney Stacy Ann Williams, in making the bail application, said her client was out on patrol at the time of the alleged incident and could not have committed the offence.

She argued that a detective constable who she said was also on the patrol is available to testify as to her client’s whereabouts.

However, the bail application was turned down.

