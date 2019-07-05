Jamaica welcomes WiPay

Jamaica is the third island in the Caribbean to embrace WiPay, a technology solutions company that simplifies e-commerce for micro, small, medium, and large enterprises.

WiPay Jamaica Ltd, a subsidiary of WiPay Caribbean Ltd, is to provide software services to regulated financial institutions.

Speaking at the official launch at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on June 27, Aldwyn Wayne, chief executive officer of WiPay, said it was time for the Caribbean to be on par with the rest of the world in e-commerce.

“While consumers in the US, Europe, and many other parts of the world are enjoying the convenience of e-commerce, e-payments, and an overall e-world, many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are being left behind and are still operating primarily with hard cash and other paper-based services,” Wayne said.

Global IMPROVEMENTS

Today, e-commerce is revolutionising the way companies are doing business globally. Now, consumers can purchase almost anything online and get an ultimate shopping experience.

Taking a business online has, up until now, been a difficult, time-consuming and costly process. Additionally, because credit card penetration is so low, the drive to go online has been slow.

With the government’s increased focus on building a modern economy through digital payments, Jamaica is making good headway towards developing the right ecosystem for economic growth through e-commerce. With increasing access to the Internet, the demand for online purchasing is growing, and more and more businesses are moving to e-store from brick-and-mortar outlets in order to reach a wider market.

WORLD-CLASS SOLUTIONS

According to WiPay, its online payment gateway offers a world-class payment solution for businesses that want to sell their products and services online, and getting started is free, quick, easy, and safe. It is a payment gateway that enables businesses to accept credit cards, bank accounts, and cash online.

In existing territories, WiPay allows businesses to make and receive payments online by simply downloading the Wipay plugin for free and integrating it on to their website. Alternatively, if a company does not have a website, it can simply use WiPay’s new invoice app and send an invoice to a customer, who can then pay with a credit card, through a bank account, or with a cash voucher.

WiPay Jamaica expects to roll out services with regulated entities by the third quarter of 2019.