Man held with $1.1 million worth of cocaine pleads guilty

Everett Johnson, who was arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in February, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Johnson, who is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and trafficking cocaine, is to be sentenced on Tuesday, September 3.

The court extended his bail.

The police had reported that Johnson was arrested by members of the Narcotics Division following anti-narcotics operations along Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston about 3:55 p.m. on February 8.

The Toyota Camry motorcar he was driving was intercepted and searched.

The police reported that one kilogramme of cocaine found.

The drug, which has an estimated street value of $1.1 million and the motorcar were seized.

Johnson was subsequently taken into custody.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.