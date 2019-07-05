Percy Junor Hospital sets up stroke registry

Faced with several cases of stroke, the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester has launched a registry which it will use to provide support services to patients and their families.

The hospital’s management said it also aims to use the vital information captured in the registry to inform policy and treatment decisions.

Roosevelt Carty, physiotherapist at the hospital and initiator of the registry, pointed out that between July 2018 to March 2019 the health facility diagnosed 43 patients with stroke, with the two youngest being 28 and 33 years old.

“You would expect to see these numbers at a larger hospital and not at the PJH, which is a Type C facility. The stroke registry will be placed in the accident and emergency department and once a patient is assessed and given the tentative diagnosis and if they are experiencing a stroke for the first time, their information will be collated and entered into the registry. This will be an ongoing research and over time, we will be analysing the data to ascertain the types of trends and patterns associated with the condition,” Carty explained.

The physiotherapist added that the ongoing research will ascertain the patterns, socio-economic factors, demographics and lifestyles that contribute to stroke, which will inform policy decisions and a standardised approach in treating stroke patients.

“Caregivers are equally affected when a family member is diagnosed with stroke and on July 1 we will begin hosting meetings on the hospital compound to provide caregivers and family members with counselling and other services in caring for their family members diagnosed with stroke. We will be teaching family members how to do things properly and how to help their family members back into society,” Carty said.

He noted that Percy Junor began offering in-patient physiotherapy services in July 2018 and provides care to patients in Manchester, Clarendon and from as far as St Ann, Trelawny and St Elizabeth.

The stroke registry and support services was launched on Friday, June 28 at the hospital’s Customer Appreciation Day, which also marked the 74th anniversary of the health facility.

