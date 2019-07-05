St Catherine mother, children reported missing

A St Catherine mother and her two children have been reported missing since Monday.

The police are seeking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Shantel Scott, six-year-old Ackeem Rose and two-year-old Amelia Rose, of Partridge Way, Hellshire Park in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police say Scott is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Ackeem is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 3 feet 6 inches tall and Amelia is of dark complexion and slim build.

The police report that Scott and her children were last seen at home about 7:30 a.m.

Scott was said to be wearing a red and white dress.

The mode of dress of her children is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantel Scott, Ackeem Rose and Amelia Rose is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

