tTech, Grace and Staff award top essay writers

tTech Limited has again collaborated with the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation in the staging of its fourth annual essay competition, which targets students through homework centres established by the foundation in vulnerable areas.

Speaking last Thursday at the awards ceremony, Dr Curtis Sweeny, coordinator of the essay competition and counselling psychologist with the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation, said that the quality of the essays continues to improve over the years and that the judges found it challenging to identify the top essays.

The applicants were tasked with developing an essay on the question, ‘How can people in my environment help to encourage, enable and include me?’ This was in keeping with the theme for Child Month. The entries were from students at the primary and secondary levels across all six homework centres.

Gillian Murray, marketing and human resources manager at tTech Limited, said: “The continued four-year partnership is a demonstration of tTech’s commitment to nation-building through community renewal and youth development. It was a delight to once again partner with the Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation on this very empowering activity and to see the happy faces of the children as they received their prizes.”