Water woes for sections of Hanover, Westmoreland

Sections of Hanover and Westmoreland are to be without water for the next few days.

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Copse Relift plant in Hanover and the Petersville Deepwell in Westmoreland are being impacted by electro-mechanical challenges.

The NWC says its maintenance team is working assiduously to resolve the challenges and restore water to the areas served by Copse by Wednesday, July 10 and to the areas served by Petersville by Friday, July 26.

Areas affected in Hanover include Copse, Friendship, Eden and Lethe.

And the communities of Petersville, Coco Walk, Well Road, Long Hill and Fustic Road in Westmoreland are also being affected.

