Work to begin on digitisation of birth records at RGD

Work is to begin on the digitisation of all birth records at the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) as part of the continued upgrading of the Government’s information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Parliamentary Secretary, Senator Robert Nesta Morgan, said that e-Gov Jamaica Limited is procuring equipment for the RGD digitisation as well as to build out the Government’s ICT framework.

Morgan, who was addressing a Lions Club of Kingston meeting at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday, noted that the objective is to create a platform where Jamaica can better interact with the Government, and facilitate quicker and easier access to services, thereby enhancing ease of doing business.

The work is being done under the National Identification System (NIDS) project, which is being implemented through a US$68-million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

While the identification project has been halted due to the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, which rendered the enabling legislation passed in Parliament in 2017 null and void, Morgan said the ICT component continues.

“We are continuing to implement non-NIDS activities, such as the ICT infrastructure, and we will continue to develop new processes to deliver fully digital services,” he said.

He noted that the majority of the funds, about 80 per cent, is being spent on the ICT upgrade, which, he noted, is crucial to transforming Jamaica into a truly digital society, keeping pace with the rest of the world.

