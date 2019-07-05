Yoga: a puzzle piece to better health, wellness in Jamaica

‘Wellness’ according to the Oxford Dictionary is defined as “the quality or state of being in good health especially as an actively sought goal”. For the Jamaica Moves campaign, wellness, particularly towards mental health, is one goal and mandate that is being pushed.

Recently, this is being implemented by the campaign through its Wellness Wednesday Yoga sessions. The sessions, previously held at Advanced Integrated Systems, FLOW Jamaica, Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Rainforest Seafoods, and Main Event Group Limited, saw over 10-20 employees from each company unwind and relax through power yoga. ‘Power yoga’ is a term used to describe a vigorous, increased physical intensity, fitness-based approach to traditional yoga.

The sessions were done through professional yoga instructors attached to the campaign Tanisha Hibbert and Danette Nelson.