13-y-o killed in crash, cop in custody

A police Constable is in custody after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a motor vehicle crash in St Catherine yesterday.

The teen has been identified as Tyrese Williams, of Clifton district, in Portmore, St Catherine.

The policeman’s identity has not been released.

Reports are that the constable was driving his private motor vehicle along the Bernard Lodge main road shortly after 11p.m. when Tyrese was hit.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The constable was subsequently arrested.

The police Corporate Communications Unit says a case file is being prepared and will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

