Jam Air Express launches domestic service - Flights start Monday at introductory rate of US$75

Jam Air Express launched its domestic air service in a ceremony at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary on Wednesday, with the first flight set to leave Montego Bay to Tinson Pen, at an introductory price of US$75.

In making the announcement, chief executive officer of the airline, Howard Levy, said, “We’re going to commence operation on Monday coming. We’re starting with four daily flights out of Montego Bay, four out of Kingston with connection to Negril. Fifteen years ago we used to pay US$85 for a ticket, we have an introductory rate of US$75.”

Flights from Montego Bay to Tinson Pen will travel via Ian Fleming International Airport.

Levy said despite improvement in the road network, flying is still faster and more beneficial to the business community and the country as a whole.

He said Jam Air will connect all airports in Jamaica. The airline will also be focusing on the tourism sector, he added.

Levy thanked Transportation Minister Robert Montague for removing the red tape and facilitating certification in “two or three days”.

Montague, in the meantime, has announced that having spoken with the Airports Authority of Jamaica and the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, the decision has been taken to award two scholarships to communities where there is an aerodrome.

“It is my dream that a little girl from Boscobel could get one of those scholarships, will train and become a pilot then come back into the community to say look at me now,” Montague said. “And I’ve asked them to offer the scholarship every year for at least five years so that we create value in the community.”

Montague said the start of the service by Jam Air means a lot to the community, the parish of St Mary and for Jamaica.