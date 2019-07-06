Rainforest Seafoods 'adopts' Comprehensive Health Centre

Rainforest Seafoods has officially adopted the Comprehensive Health Centre, located in lower St Andrew.

The move is part of the Adopt-a-Clinic Programme implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Rainforest Seafood has committed $6 million to the centre as part of a three-year partnership under the project.

The company says the funds will be used to purchase clinical and other equipment as well as to undertake minor infrastructure upgrades such as repainting, space expansion and facility enhancements.

Rainforest Seafoods says it has spent more than $1.8 million to repair the roof for the waiting area for the Maternal and Child Health ward.

During the symbolic adoption ceremony this week, General Manager of Rainforest Seafoods Jerome Miles also handed over four blood pressure machines and three digital scales for the Maternal Ward.

The Comprehensive Health Centre is the largest Type 5 health facility in the Corporate Area and one of the main facilities that offer services to persons with sexually transmitted infections.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, noted that partnerships are important to help provide quality public health infrastructure.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.