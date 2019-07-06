Sweet Energy brings heat with Sweat Fete Warm-Up

It will be a display of Sweet Energy at next Thursday’s Sweat Fete exercise party. Known for their fun, high-energy fitness events, Sweet Energy has been giving small previews of Sweat Fete through a series of crowd-pleasing Sweat Fete Warm-Up events.

On Thursday, MC Robert ‘Astro’ Whyte had patrons who turned up at Jessie Ripoll Primary School drenched with sweat and eating out of his hands as he gave them a ‘likkle piece’ of the action before the main event. Backed up by instructors such as Swaggy, Aaron Linton, and Junior Endevarous, Whyte could do no wrong.

Next Thursday’s event promises to be an even more exciting endeavour, and Sweet Energy says there will be something for everyone. “Sweat Fete is the first fitness party in Jamaica that has a live DJ who will be mixing from all genres of music. The event will be full of energy and vibes like no other. There will be free T-Shirt giveaways, basket giveaways, and glow lights,” the group told Fit 4 Life.

Sweet Energy has perfected Sweat Fete since they started hosting the event four years ago, and this year they have added a charity component. Part proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of exercise equipment for the Physiotherapy Department of the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre (Mona Rehab).

Sweet Energy promises an “epic” line-up for the Jamaica Moves- and TrainFit Club-endorsed event. Patrons can expect performances from Astro, 876 Tina, Mad Andru, Henroy, David Hemmings, Myers Fitness, Sanity, Endevarous, and The Sweet Energy Crew. From zumba and socasize, to Afrobeat, gospel, and power aerobics, the event offers variety.

Sweet Energy Fitness has been around since 2015 when Mario Cummings, aka ‘Jetlee’, started a programme geared towards a holistic lifestyle, physical, recreational and mental toughness in Miami in the United States. Back home, Sweet Energy has become known for offering fun outdoor training to target all components of fitness.

Sweet Energy’s offerings include corporate programmes, hikes, team-building events, military-style training, corporate sports days, personal training, and aqua aerobics. Find them on Instagram @sweet_energy_fitness_.