‘Dudus: The Extradition of Jamaica’s #1 Drug Don’ – Part 1

A s a self-confessed political animal, the machinations of the Government of Jamaica to delay and frustrate the extradition of Jamaica’s premier drug lord, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, was political theatre. Extradition, normally a trivial procedural matter, became politically radioactive during the Dudus affair.

The Jamaican public was treated to the spectacle of the Government seemingly aiding a fugitive, a military–police incursion into Tivoli Gardens, involving mortar fire and armed resistance and, finally, the ignominious electoral defeat of the incumbent regime.

If the Dudus affair was not tragedy, it would be farce. It is unsurprising, therefore, that information surrounding the affair has been quick to dissipate from the public consciousness.

The records (transcripts and circulated documents) of the two commissions of enquiry have not hitherto been published.

To the end, this archival study is an attempt to place in an easily accessible format selected documents and highlight certain excerpts of the transcripts of exchanges in both commissions.

CHAPTER 1

A convenient overview has been compiled by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. This summary provides useful background information on the Dudus extradition affair – selected aspects of which will be explored in this study.

Sometime in August 2009, it was made known that a request was put forward by the United States government for the extradition of Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke to answer charges for drugs and firearms trafficking.

Christopher Coke was the strongman/area leader for Tivoli Gardens. Coke not only had tremendous support in Tivoli Gardens but in adjoining areas such as Denham Town, Fletcher’s Land and other communities across the country. He was surrounded by several heavily armed thugs who were not afraid to challenge the security forces. Some of these men were recruited from outside Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town.

Pending the outcome of diplomatic and legal proceedings, the security forces commenced planning an operation to arrest the subject, if and when a Warrant of Arrest was issued. Consideration was given to all foreseeable aspects of the operation and strategies were developed to address them, bearing in mind the political, social, economic and humanitarian implications.

The objective of the plan was to arrest Christopher Coke and repel any resistance, with the least impact on the community, country and security forces. Also, to restore security and confidence to the community where citizens are free to go about their business and for the police to provide normal policing service.

On Monday, May 17, 2010, then Prime Minister Bruce Golding, in an address to the nation, indicated that the attorney general would sign the authority to proceed with the extradition request of the United States government.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2010, the police received a warrant to arrest Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke. This was followed by panic, anxiety, tension and fear throughout the country; in particular, the downtown business district where several stores were closed in anticipation of violence.

On Thursday, May 20, 2010, a crowd numbering about 600, majority of whom were women dressed in white, staged a demonstration in the vicinity of the Denham Town Police Station and marched through sections of downtown Kingston.

‘DIE FOR DUDUS’

The protesters attempted to march on Gordon House and The Gleaner Company, and had to be prevented by a strong contingent of police. The demonstrators vociferously protested the innocence of Coke and their support for him.

One woman stated on national television that she will “die for Dudus”.

It was not long after residents of Tivoli Gardens commenced barricading the community with all sorts of debris, to include old vehicles (including bulldozer), fridges, gas cylinders and concrete boulders.

The fortification of the community continued progressively in very clear defiance to law and order, which posed a threat to public safety and security.

Intelligence indicated that there was armed mobilisation within Tivoli Gardens, as men were seen patrolling the community with high-powered weapons. It also indicated that explosives and live electrical wires were placed in the barricades, which increased the risk to the security forces venturing into the community.

On Sunday, May 23, 2010, the situation intensified, as roadblocks were mounted on several roads in the downtown and West Kingston areas from as early as 5 a.m. Roadblocks were mounted at the intersection of West Street and West Queen Street, Beckford Street, Industrial Terrace and Spanish Town Road, and all roads leading to West Kingston. The Denham Town Police Station was completely blocked in. The public disorder escalated throughout Sunday and into Monday, with several attacks on police stations and patrols, mainly in the Corporate Area.

The Hannah Town and Darling Street police stations were set ablaze and destroyed after police personnel were forced to evacuate under gunfire. The activities were mainly to prevent the security forces from arresting Christopher Coke.

The request for the extradition of “Christopher Michael Coke, aka Michael Christopher Coke, Paul Christopher Coke, Duddus, President, Presi, Short Man and General”, was formally indicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Government of Jamaica in a US Diplomatic Note No. 296 of August 25, 2009 (Doc1: 1).

The Government of Jamaica summary of the ensuing events is contained in ‘Brief on Chronology of Events leading to the Extradition of Christopher Coke, Issues and Options’ prepared by Douglas Leys, solicitor general (Doc1: 2).

