Mapping affected communities in St Andrew South State of Emergency

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning announced that a state of public emergency has been declared in the St Andrew South Police Division.

The measure is initially for 14 days pending the approval of the Houses of Parliament.

Here is an idea of the communities which will be directly impacted:

Mapping the St Andrew South State of Emergency. The measure will be in force initially for 14 days pending approval by the Houses of Parliament for an extension. Motorists should expect delays at points of entry and exit of the police division. #SOE pic.twitter.com/xWkWge0QnT — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 7, 2019

EAST

Starting at the foot of Red Hills at the intersection of Perkins Boulevard, Molynes Road and Red Hills Road, extending in a south-south easterly direction along Molynes Road, Seaward Drive, Mimosa Road, Aloe Ave, Bay Farm Road, Newark Avenue, Elm Crescent, Keesing Avenue, Hagley Park Road, Omara Road, and Chisolm Avenue to the point of intersection with Maxfield Avenue.



SOUTH

Extending in a south-westerly direction from the intersection of Chisolm Avenue and Maxfield Avenue, along Maxfield Avenue onto East Avenue to the coastline in the vicinity of Petrojam and extending along the said coastline in the vicinity of the Kingston Container Terminal to the Portmore Causeway Bridge.



WEST

Continuing in a north-westerly direction from the Portmore Causeway Bridge along the Fresh River, the shared parish border of St Andrew and St Catherine west of Riverton, and extending to the vicinity of the western most end of the Belvedere to Ferry secondary road.



NORTH

Extending in an easterly direction along the Belvedere to Ferry road to the foot of Red Hills at the intersection of Perkins Boulevard, Molynes Road and Red Hills Road, the start point.

