More LNG-powered buses for JUTC? Montague says climate change influencing decision

Transport Minister Robert Montague says the cash-strapped Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s (JUTC) is looking to acquire more liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered buses even as a pilot of five such buses gets under way.

Montague made the assertion as he announced that a LNG terminal in Portmore, St Catherine is to be commissioned into service shortly.

“With the threat of climate change, the JUTC is looking at getting more LNG buses; as a matter of fact, we have acquired five already…The depot will run these buses as a pilot because we need longer buses and wider buses,”Montague said while addressing the Airports Authority of Jamaica’s (AAJ) 45th anniversary banquet and long service awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on July 5.

LNG is a much cleaner fuel than diesel oil, and offers economic and environmental benefits.