Plastic out, bamboo in - St Ann’s Bay Primary School students get creative to save the environment

Using bamboo to create some beautiful and creatively designed handcrafted items, students at the St Ann’s Bay Primary School are playing their part to save the environment.

With assistance from parents and teachers, the youngsters showed that there were safer alternatives to plastic, which were just as durable and attractive.

The creative initiative at the institution actually started a few years ago, when Principal Trevor Cole launched an annual invention competition in 2017 through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Club, to offer students the opportunity to design and create fine-looking, practical and working inventions.

The results over the past two years have been amazing. In 2017, plastic bottles were used to create a number of items; in 2018, the students used bottle caps; and for this year’s competition, the product used was bamboo.

“There is no doubt that science plays an important role in improving lives,” Cole noted. “Scientists have been looking for new and creative ways to enhance productivity. Many inventions like aircraft, telephone and Internet have changed the way we produce and live. Our aim at the St Ann’s Bay Primary School is to further attract and retain more talent to support future development.”

Coordinator of the STEM Club, Poteshia Palmer, and her team recently hosted an invention award ceremony where the young innovators were able to publicly showcase their talent.

“A total of six students who had responded exceptionally well to the initiative, and who worked very hard to complete individual innovative pieces, have been highlighted,” Palmer noted.

The six were in fact the top three boys and the top three girls.

The top boy and girl were Leonardo Harrison and Hannah Trusty, who created a bathroom set and a bedside lamp, respectively.

The second-place boy and girl were Jaleel Jarrett, who fashioned a three-in-one portable chair, bed and table; and Akeela Samuels, who created a water fountain.

The third-place winners were Nazar Francis and Arique Buchanan, who designed a scented candle warmer and a multifunctional frame, respectively.

The students were presented with trophies for their creative genius.

editorial@gleanerjm.com