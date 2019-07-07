Search ends for 12-y-o boy feared drowned in St Thomas

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard and the St Thomas police have ended a search due to choppy waters for a 12-year-old who is feared drowned.

Reports are that the 12-year-old boy, of a Dumfries address in the parish, went to the Diamond beach yesterday afternoon with friends.

The police say about 6:30 p.m. three of the boys were in the water when they began experiencing difficulties.

Two were rescued and the third one went missing.

A search for the missing boy began immediately after and continued until late last night.

The search resumed early this morning before being called off based on rough seas.

The boy remains missing.

