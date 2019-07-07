Second soldier killed in Clarendon

A second Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has been killed in Clarendon.

Dead is Private Paul Lindsay, otherwise called Gary, of a Clarendon Park address. He was shot and killed early this morning.

The shooting occurred as a birthday party was about to end. It's reported that the assailant emerged from nearby bushes wearing dark clothing shouting expletives at the soldier before opening fire at him.

The soldier was shot eight times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital.

It's suspected that robbery may have been the motive as the party was in the form of a round robin where money was in circulation.

Information is that the JDF private's gun and ID card have not yet been retrieved.

Councillor for the York Town Division, Uphell Purcell, has condemned the killing. According to him, the soldier’s death could have been avoided if the government had yielded to calls for the implementation of a Zone of Special Operation (ZoSO).

“How many more will have to die? I am hoping that the life of this soldier be the last to be taken away from us. The government must act. We have a new commissioner of police, what is he is doing? The country needs urgent help this nation is not being secured. I am calling upon government to do what they have to do,” Purcell lamented.

A second man was also shot and injured in this morning’s incident but the nature of his injury is not known at this time.

Private Garfield Williams, otherwise called Gary Porter, was shot and killed along Cemetry Road in Denbigh. Clarendon on June 22.

