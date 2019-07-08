Accused man in MoBay Comm College VP poison plot gets bail extended

WESTERN BUREAU:

The committal hearing for Norval Bulgin, the man who allegedly tried to solicit the support of a student to poison Carol Walters, the vice-principal at the Montego Bay Community College in St James, was last week rescheduled to September when the accused man appeared in court.

Fifty-six-year-old Bulgin, who is charged with soliciting to murder, was quite calm in the prisoner’s dock as Judge Sandria Wong-Small declared that she would need time to go through the document bundle ahead of the hearing before making a determination if the case is to be transferred to the St James Circuit Court.

“The difficulty I have is that I have not read the bundle, so we will have to set another date [for the hearing],” Wong-Small told Bulgin’s lawyer Oswest Senior-Smith last Friday.

“I would love for the court to read it because I will be making certain submissions,” Senior-Smith replied.

The committal hearing was subsequently set for September 16, the same day when the next session of the Circuit Court will begin. Bulgin’s bail was also extended to that date.

It is alleged that on April 16, Bulgin offered to pay a Montego Bay Community College student to deliver a poisoned cake.

Instead of accepting the offer, the student reported the matter to the school’s administration and the police were contacted.

Following investigations, Bulgin was arrested and charged with soliciting to murder.

According to reports, Bulgin was said to be angry with Walters, whom he felt was trying to get him fired from his job at the school as a bus driver. It has not been ascertained what allegedly led him to that belief.

If convicted at trial, Bulgin could be sentenced to as much as five years to life in prison.

editorial@gleanerjm.com