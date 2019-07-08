"Big Dawg" killed at bar in Mineral Heights, Clarendon

Olivia Brown, Gleaner Writer

A man was killed yesterday as he entered a bar in Mineral Heights, on the outskirts of the Clarendon capital.

Dead is 31-year-old Oniel Rose, also called "Wukkie Wukkie" and "Big Dawg" of Canaan Heights, in May Pen.

Reports are that Rose was attacked and shot by three men as he entered a bar in the vicinity of Mineral Heights about 1:45 p.m.

Rose, who is said to be a former member of the Montego Bay Football Club and Sporting Central Football Club, was shot in the head and upper body.

The gunmen escaped in a waiting motor car.

Rose’s murder comes hours after Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) Private Paul Lindsay was shot dead at a party in Clarendon Park.

The latest killings have reignited calls by resident for a state of emergency to be declared in the parish.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.