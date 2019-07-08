Evian beach clean-up a success

Supported by approximately 50 volunteers and armed with over 200 garbage bags, Chas. E. Ramson Limited, distributors of Evian Natural Spring Water, took over the Port Royal Beach on Saturday for a much-needed beach clean-up.

As part of its global ‘Keeping The Planet Young Together’ initiative, Evian Natural Spring Water partnered with the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), through its ‘Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica’ campaign, to ensure the beach was left in great condition.

“We wanted to clean up the Port Royal Beach just to get rid of plastic bottles and other debris that might be on the beach. Last year, we did the Wickie Wackie Beach in Bull Bay. We always try to choose a beach that is heavily used by members of the community, a beach that directly impacts the residents, so we chose this beach because there’s a lot of plastic bottles there, and we just had to come out and give back to the community,” said Jhennoy Griffiths, brand manager for Evian Natural Spring Water.

YEAR 2025 VISION

Griffiths added that by the year 2025, Evian wants to ensure that all its plastic bottle products are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

“We understand that it is important to keep the environment clean and as a brand [whose] products are mainly in plastic bottles, we understand the importance of helping to keep them out of the environment and get them to the proper recycling facilities,” said Griffiths.

In addition to the clean-up, a $50,000 donation was made to JET.

“Behaviour change is something that takes a very long time, but you have to start somewhere. If you don’t start somewhere, you will not see any results. Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica public education campaign seems to be getting across to some people. We are going to be doing an evaluation on the campaign to see how many people have actually been taking in the message, so that should come out by the end of this year,” said Tamoy Singh Clarke, JET programme director.