McKenzie condemns attacks on municipal workers

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has strongly condemned the recent attack on a security guard employed to the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

The Ministry reports that Jermaine Jones was shot in the neck at the corporation’s transport centre after resisting the demands of a gunman to hand over cash he collected from transport operators using the facility.

He is reportedly in critical condition in hospital.

The Minister further reports that, in another incident, an employee of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation was left with severe facial injuries after an altercation with a driver at the King Street Bus Park in Spanish Town.

“I am appalled at the violence that our municipal officers have been experiencing as they perform their duties. I am particularly concerned that these incidents are not isolated, but appear to be part of a pattern of assault against the public order and revenue collection functions of the municipal corporations. I have therefore written to the Commissioner of Police so that we can meet to discuss specific measures to protect the municipal staff right around the country.”

“ I want to encourage the employees at the municipal corporations, and the municipal police in particular, to maintain their spirits through these challenges. I am fully aware of their concerns and will take all necessary steps to ensure that the Ministry, as part of a wider effort of Government, significantly reduces unruly conduct and criminal activity. In the meantime, I wish to convey my sincere hope and prayer that our municipal officers will be restored to full health in the shortest possible time.”

