Motor vehicle crash forces shutdown of NWC St Andrew plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a motor vehicle crash has caused damage to its water supply and electrical equipment at its Forest Hills facility in St Andrew.

The NWC says this has forced the shutdown of operations at the plant, resulting in disruptions to customers.

Areas affected include Rock Pond, Red Hills, Brentwood, Leas Flat, Belvedere, Mosquito Valley, Sterling Castle, Forest Hills, Perkins Boulevard, Meadowbrook Estate, Leas Flats

The NWC says the relevant work teams are now on site in a bid to rectify the issues caused by the incident.

