Rainforest Seafoods adopts Comprehensive Health Centre

The Comprehensive Health Centre on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston has become the 14th facility to benefit under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic initiative.

Corporate entity Rainforest Seafoods officially adopted the clinic during a ceremony on the grounds of the facility last Thursday.

The company has committed $6 million towards supporting the clinic over the next three years under the initiative, which aims to moblise Jamaicans at home and abroad to assist community health centres.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton expressed gratitude to Rainforest for coming on board.

“We welcome … (and) endorse partnerships as long as it subscribes to the fundamental best practices of public health,” he said.

Tufton noted that Rainforest Seafoods’ adoption of the health centre “will mean better health service here at (the) clinic”.

He said that, given the company’s proximity to the facility, he expects that the partnership will be sustainable and grow over time.

“We encourage that, and we are happy that we have provided a vehicle through the Adopt-a-Clinic (initiative) to make that happen,” he said.

Committed to giving back

General Manager of Rainforest Seafoods Jerome Miles said that the entity wanted to be a part of the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative “because it embodies what we do each day. It embodies our motto and our mission as a company”.

He added: “Rainforest Seafoods, as a company, is fiercely committed to giving back to communities and, over the years, we have been doing so in this community by contributing in several different ways.”

Miles said that Rainforest also felt compelled to support the health centre as it is in the company’s “back yard”, and its employees often visit the facility for medical attention.

He said that as the largest type-five clinic in Kingston and St Andrew, seeing over 50,000 patients each year, the Comprehensive Health Centre is very important to the surrounding communities.

“We want to be part of making it continue to be one of the best in Jamaica,” Miles said.

Mark Golding, member of parliament for South St Andrew in which the health centre is located, said “the people’s clinic” is worthy of support from corporate Jamaica.

“I know that Rainforest will be a very valuable partner for the clinic,” he said.

Rainforest Seafoods has already spent nearly $2 million towards improving the facility. That includes roof repairs, installing seating and the provision of a new television set in the maternal and child health waiting area, as well as providing equipment, including blood pressure machines, wheelchairs and digital scales.

The Adopt-a-Clinic programme, launched in 2017, is aimed at strengthening primary healthcare delivery.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has earmarked 100 health centres across the island for support under the initiative, with $42 million committed to date.