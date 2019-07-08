Temporary water supply regulations for sections of St Mary

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it is instituting water supply regulations in sections of St Mary due to ongoing drought conditions that are affecting a number of communities.

The NWC says the measure will affect customers supplied by the Annotto Bay Pumping Station.

Regulation times are as follows:

* Monday, July 8 from 6:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

* Wednesday July 10 from 6:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

* Sunday July 15 from 6:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.

Areas to be impacted are Bottom Bay, Main Street, Fort George Road, and below Theresa Catholic Church and surrounding areas

The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period of disruption.

