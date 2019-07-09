$1 million bail for police constable accused of raping 14-year-old

Police constable Akeil Maxwell, who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a police lockup, was today offer $1 million bail by the Hanover Parish Court.

In granting bail, parish judge Sheron Barnes ordered Maxwell, who is of a Bickersteth, St James address, to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Anchovy Police Station three times weekly.

A stop order was also placed on him.

The court was informed that the DNA report it requested will not be available until three months.

Maxwell is to return to court on September 24.

The allegations are that the young girl was remanded by the Hanover Family Court at the police station when during the early hours of June 20 the constable went to the holding area and fondled her breast.

It is further alleged that he then entered the holding cell and had sex with her.

The child allegedly made a report to another cop later that day when she was being transported to a place of safety in Kingston.

Following investigations, Maxwell was arrested and subsequently charged.

