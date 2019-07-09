Gov’t to make it easier to monitor communications by criminals

KINGSTON (CMC):

The Government is moving to boost the capacity of the security forces to monitor communication by criminals and will soon pilot legislation as part of its crime fighting capacity, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has announced.

He said that a review of the Anti-gang Legislation is near completion, with important amendments being examined, but indicated that the Government would not only be relying on that law to suppress gang activities.

“The Anti-Gang Legislation will have two of three final sittings,” Chang said, adding that “we are bringing to the House amendments to the Intercept of Communications Act to provide the security forces with an effective means of using modern technology to gather evidence in dealing with the criminal enterprises, the gangs, the dons and … the bringing of guns into the country,” he said.

The Interception of Communications Act allows the security forces to tap the telephones of persons suspected of or accused of criminal involvement.

It authorises the interception of all of the communication of a specific person named in a warrant and enables authorised officers to request technical information from telecommunications service providers under the Telecommunications Act.

ST ANDREW SOE

On Sunday, Prime Minister Holness announced that a state of emergency has been declared in the Corporate Area police division of St Andrew South.

From January 1 to June 29, this year, there were 94 murders in St Andrew South, up from 79 for the corresponding period last year.

Currently, there is a state of emergency in effect in the western parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover and St James. In January, a yearlong state of public emergency expired in St James.