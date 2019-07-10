Bishop Gibson High teacher fatally shot in home invasion

The Mandeville Police are probing the murder of a high school teacher in Melrose Mews, Manchester.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, the deceased, 43-year-old Carolyn Campbell, was shot and killed in her home this morning at approximately 1:00 a.m.

It is further reported that Campbell, who was employed at Bishop Gibson High School, along with a family member was at home when they heard noise coming from outside.

Shortly after, a gunman reportedly kicked in the door to the entrance of the house and opened gun fire hitting Campbell several times.

The other person was not injured in the shooting.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.