Do you know Abdul Small? Boy found wandering near hospital

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the relatives of a child, who gave his name as Abdul Small.

The police say he was found in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine this afternoon.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is believed to be about eight-years-old.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., the child was found by a nurse and brought to the station.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

