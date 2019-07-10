Fayval Williams likes Massy’s clean fuel initiative

WESTERN BUREAU:

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology Fayval Williams is calling for greater awareness in the use of propane in motor vehicles as the country continue its search to come up with cleaner fuel alternatives for the transportation sector.

“There is a great thrust to find cleaner fuels for our transportation sector. I was happy to hear about the product that you have, having converted about 100 vehicles already,” said Williams, who was responding to a comment by Peter Graham, chairman of Massy Gas Products Jamaica Limited, during a tour of the company’s production plant in Freeport, Montego Bay, last Friday.

“This is something I think should be out there in a big way, in terms of raising the awareness of it,” said Williams, in endorsing the new clean-fuel initiative.

Commenting on Massy’s plans going forward, Graham said that his company has retrofitted more than 100 motor vehicles to use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Williams noted that the need to highlight the use of LPG in motor vehicles was important, given that energy stakeholders and partners were also advancing the cleaner-fuel agenda through the exploration of opportunities and potential for LPG and liquefied natural gas.

According to Graham, Massy will be pushing its propane gas for the transportation sector, with a view to providing an alternative that will preserve the environment.