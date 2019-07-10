Gas prices up $2.77, diesel down $1.44

Gas prices are to go up by $2.77 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $131.98 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $134.81.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $1.44 per litre to sell for $132.62.

The price of kerosene will move up by $0.82 to sell for $112.34.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.33 to sell for $37.96, while butane will go up by $0.74 to sell for $40.30 per litre.

