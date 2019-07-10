Grange tables Sexual Harassment Bill

Minister of Gender, Olivia Grange, on Tuesday tabled the Sexual Harassment Act, which is to be referred to a Joint Select Committee shortly.

Grange said the Bill is intended “to protect women and men whose quality of life is affected by intimidating, hostile, or offensive environments caused by unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours.”

The bill includes proposals for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among other places.

According to the minister, the bill proposes to “ensure an environment free of sexual harassment as well as mechanisms to deal with the very serious crime.”

Grange said she anticipates the Bill going through the parliamentary process as quickly as possible as “there are several women and men who urgently need the protections that the Bill is designed to provide.”

