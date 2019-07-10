Itopia Life Herb House opens today

Itopia Life, Jamaica’s newest medical ganja dispensary, opens today with what will be an authentic representation of Jamaican ganja culture.

The company’s brand identity is rooted in African ancestry, Jamaican indigenous cultures, and the vibrancy of the modern ganja consumer.

“Today we are very proud to share with the public Itopia’s representation of the Jamaican ganja culture,” said company president Joan ‘Nanook’ Webley.

“Jamaica possesses something special in the global cannabis community and our aim is to represent that as authentically as we can.”

Itopia Life is located at 10A West Kings House Road in the capital city, which has long been a creative hub for musician, film-makers and artists.

Webley added that some of these creatives which have helped keep the culture alive are partners of Itopia Life.

She added, however, that the company’s mission encompasses a lot more than providing access to premium medical ganja.

“We are curators of ­culturally rich experiences, we are advocates for normalising the plant, we are a medium for self-empowerment through education,” stated Webley. “Everything we do revolves around how this amazing plant can make for a better quality of life in every way.”

Webley said the company’s business philosophy is also reflected in its choice of partners, which include local artisans, the Rastafari Indigenous Village and The University of the West Indies.

Simultaneously, the company is positioning itself for international growth as it has a licensing deal with Viola, a United States-based medical cannabis company run by former NBA player Al Harrington.

Itopia Life is the fourth medical ganja dispensary to open in Jamaica, and the second in Kingston. It is a fully integrated seed-to-sale company whose operations include cultivation, processing, research and development, retail and a herb house.

The company is also currently developing its tourism product that will include excursions to its picturesque 80-acre farm in Bonham, St Ann, home to the popular Irie River attraction.