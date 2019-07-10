JTA condemns callous murder of Manchester teacher

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) is describing as callous the murder of schoolteacher Carolyn Campbell at her house in Manchester early this morning.

The police reported that about 1:00 a.m a gunman kicked in the door to the entrance of the house and opened fire hitting Campbell several times.

Another occupant was not hurt.

The incident happened in the community of Melrose Mews.

The JTA says it is gravely concerned about the level of violence being experienced in the society.

“This callus behaviour cannot continue. We must do all we can as citizens and government to abate this deteriorating situation and we also hope that the perpetrators will be caught and justice will be swift”.

