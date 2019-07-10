UWI to play major role at UN high-level political forum

As world leaders, policymakers and academics around the world meet this week at the United Nations’ High-Level Political Forum 2019 (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, The University of the West Indies (UWI) will play a key role in the talks.

The UWI will be represented at a number of events during the forum which started on Tuesday and is expected to end on Thursday, July 18, under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council.

Established in 2012, the annual forum, is the UN’s main platform on sustainable development with a central role in the follow-up and review of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda at the global level.

Commenting on the significance of The UWI’s participation in the forum, Director of Development Dr Stacy Richards-Kennedy noted, “Universities play a unique role in advancing the 2030 global development agenda by serving as powerful drivers of knowledge, innovation, development solutions and partnerships. The interconnected social, economic and environmental challenges faced by societies across the globe cannot be overcome without scientific inquiry, data and evidence-informed policies.

“The UWI, as an activist university committed to revitalising Caribbean development, is, therefore, focused on deepening its engagement in the regional and global development agenda.”

Dr Richards-Kennedy noted that following the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in St Lucia, last week, in which the firm resolve of member states was expressed in the Castries Call for Collective Commitment and Action on Sustainable Development, “The UWI’s participation at the HLPF is timely and critical to ensuring that the regional university is embedded in discussions around the implementation of the SDGs in the Caribbean.”