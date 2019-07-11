Barbican Road, St Andrew roadworks this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) will be rerouting traffic travelling west of Acadia Drive from Barbican Road this weekend to prepare the road pavement along that section of the corridor.

The activities, which involve extensive excavation works, are scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that it will not be possible to accommodate single lane traffic along the area during the period as the roadway is very narrow.

He says, as a result, eastbound motorists travelling towards Barbican Square from the direction of Grants Pen Road will be redirected onto Acadia Drive.

Motorists travelling in the opposite direction are being asked to do so via Oaklawn Drive and Federal Avenue.

The NWA says works were recently completed to apply the first lift of asphalt on the newly constructed eastbound lanes between Garth Road and Acadia Drive.

Traffic has since been placed on this section of the roadway.

The agency says works on the project extension are expected to be completed at the end of summer.

