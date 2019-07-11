Thu | Jul 11, 2019

Corporate Hands | Sagicor youth at special luncheon

Published:Thursday | July 11, 2019 | 12:08 AM
Contributed
President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca, presents Jodiean Radcliffe, a Citizen Security and Justice Programme participant, with her certificate of recognition for perfect punctuality.
Contributed
Alysia White (right), assistant vice-president and head of group marketing at Sagicor Jamaica, presents Cheryl Williamson with her certificate of recognition for most improved academic performance.
