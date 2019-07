From left: Orville Johnson, trustee, Jamaica Medical Foundation (JMF); Dr Rory Dixon, medical doctor; Jacqueline Ennis, clinic CEO; Paulette Brown-Peters, deputy director of nursing service; Camille Wilson, Zion Care director for Latin America and Caribbean; and Oliver Jones, chairman emeritus, JMF, examine equiment donated to the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre by Zion Care and JMF.