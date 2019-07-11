Earth Today | Samsung Electronics promotes upcycling

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS is reportedly providing owners of old devices with new and useful applications for them, thanks to their upcycling programme, which is designed to contribute to conservation.

“The Samsung Galaxy Upcycling programme allows owners of Galaxy phones to update the hardware and software of used and outdated Galaxy phones in new technology products, such as closed-circuit televisions, game consoles and IoT (Internet of Things) devices,” said a release from the company.

“The programme puts the tools to transform devices into a new technology in the hands of consumers by providing the necessary software changes and suggested hardware changes that allow new functionality,” it added.

The initiative, launched in 2018, was created from the company’s innovation centre, C-Lab.

According to figures from the World Monitor of Electronic Waste, some 45 million metric tons of electronic waste are discarded annually.

“Finding innovative ways to reuse old devices will prevent more technology from ending up in landfills, conserve a considerable amount of resources and, ultimately, create a more sustainable future,” the release noted.

Based in Seoul, the Galaxy Upcycling team explores simple ways to ‘do it yourself’ so that people can reuse older Galaxy devices. Over the past year, the team has helped people to learn how to conveniently connect their old devices to everyday household objects through the IoT.

“The Galaxy Upcycling programme provides an innovative and environmentally responsible approach for consumers who want to reuse their existing technology to have a new and differentiated functionality,” the release said.

The programme received the ‘Project of the Year’ award at the Product and Project Leader Awards for the 2018 Environmental Leader, which recognises companies that provide innovative solutions to problems related to sustainability and the environment.